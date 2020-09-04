Arctic Wildfires Burning Since June Released Record Amount Of CO2 In Atmosphere

The European Union’s Earth Observation program on September 3, said that this year's Arctic Circle wildfires, still ablaze, have already surpassed the record set in 2019 for CO2 emissions, adding to the carbon pollution humanity needs to curtail. Billions of ton Co2 are emitted, into the atmosphere, because of uncontrolled forest fires across one of the planet's coldest regions since January this year.

According to a report by European Union Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), the main region under fire is in Russia, The Arctic Circle includes latitudes upwards of 66 degrees North. The report also suggests, Russia’s Eastern Federal District, which includes parts of the Arctic Circle, emitted more than half-a-billion tonnes of CO2 from June to August 2020, also the highest amount to date.

Senior Scientist of Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said that this year’s Artic fire has broken the record of 2019 in terms of scale and intensity. He also adds satellite images do not reveal how these fires began, but many of the blazes are caused by zombie fires that smolder through the winter and reignite.

The Arctic is warming up faster

Carlo Buontempo, director of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service last month said, Siberia and the Arctic Circle are prone to large year-on-year temperature fluctuations, but the persistence of this year's warm spell is unusual, and this is not good because the Arctic is warming up faster as compared to rest of the world. Since the mid-19 century, the average temperature in both Polar regions has increased two degrees Celsius, which stands twice the global average.

Worldwide, CO2 emissions from fires have averaged about seven billion tonnes a year since 2000, and were even higher in the 1990s, according to Copernicus. But humanity's output of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels 37 billion tonnes last year, has increased by nearly 50 percent over the same period.

