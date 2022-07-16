Are Booster Shots Necessary? Study Compares COVID-19 Vaccines With Natural Immunity

With a lot of debate going around the need for a booster vaccine dose in curbing infections and reinfections of COVID, a new study reveals that immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus from vaccination is temporary and depends upon the antibody levels of an individual.

Therefore, in order to protect oneself against the infection, our body requires the latest boosters with vaccines that are well-prepared to address changes in the evolving virus.

In a research published in the papers of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on June 15, a study using comparative evolutionary analysis explained how vaccines create a longer immunity than antibodies from infection and therefore booster shots are necessary.

Jeffrey P Townsend, the author of the study, and his colleagues estimated the durability of immunity and the likelihood of breakthrough infections over time using comparative evolutionary analysis.

The comparative analysis between vaccine-based and natural immunity

The study investigated differences in the duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 from vaccines in comparison to natural infection based on weakening antibody levels. The analysis from the study later incorporated trends in anti-spike protein IgG antibody levels over time following vaccination with four common SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, reported news agency ANI.

The authors used the relatedness of the coronaviruses to integrate long-term immunological data from endemic coronavirus infections, reinfection data from close human-infecting relatives of SARS-CoV-2, waning antibody levels after natural infection from zoonotic coronaviruses, and immunological data following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, reported ANI.

While, the natural infection conferred a median of 21.5 months of protection from breakthrough infection, mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna elicited antibody levels higher than natural infection, leading to a median time to breakthrough infection of 29.6 months.

The authors found that viral vector vaccines produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen elicited antibody levels similar to those elicited by natural infection, with median times to breakthrough infection of 22.4 months and 20.5 months, respectively.

The results of the study demonstrated the need for booster vaccination in curtailing breakthrough infections and reinfections.