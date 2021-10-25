Ariane 5 Rocket Successfully Deploys Two Telecom Satellites Under ESA's VA255 Mission

The Ariane 5 rocket, carrying two telecom satellites built by Thales Alenia Space was successfully put into orbit after lifting off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on October 24. Backed by the European Space Agency (ESA), the mission lasted a total of 38 minutes where the Ariane rocket made the record for carrying the heaviest payload to date.

Earlier, the mission named VA255 endured some hiccups as it was delayed by a day owing to additional checks on the ground support equipment, but has now met its conclusion. The ESA took to Twitter to confirm the launch which transferred a payload of a whopping 11.2 tonnes into orbit.

Europe’s @Ariane5 has delivered two telecom satellites, SES-17 & Syracuse-4A, into their planned orbits. @Arianespace announced liftoff at 03:10 BST (04:10 CEST, 23:10 local time on 23 October) from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana



The mission VA255

Under this mission, the ESA has placed two geostationary satellites, SES-17 and the Syracuse 4A that are meant for specific purposes. The former is a telecommunications satellite that will provide broadband coverage over the Americas, the Caribbean and over the Atlantic Ocean. Moreover, it has been designed to transform the aviation connectivity landscape and to accelerate digital inclusion initiatives, as per Arianespace. What's more interesting is that this satellite has a total digital payload and is the largest ever to be launched by Arianespace.

On the other hand, SES-17's companion Syracuse 4A is the French military communications satellite that will connect the armed forces together when deployed on the ground, at sea, in the air and even in space. An official press release by Arianespace even revealed that this satellite will support NATO and European-led operations.

With the success of this mission, the ESA and Arianespace both have made three new records. The first is that the VA255 is the 111th Ariane 5 mission and has carried a combined weight of 11.2 tons, the heaviest carried by an Ariane 5 rocket. Previously, the record for carrying the heaviest payload was made in 2017 with 300 kilograms during the VA237 mission.

According to the ESA, it has used a new thermal control system that will maintain the temperature of these big satellites that have a design life of about 15 years. This new method will provide a significant advantage as the traditional systems to maintain satellite temperature have reached their limit for large and powerful satellites.

