Arianespace-ESA's October 21 Satellite Launch Postponed; Investigations Underway

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) VA255 mission, which was scheduled for a launch on October 21 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, has been delayed to a later date. The private company Arianespace, which provided the launch vehicle Ariane 5 rocket, announced the postponement via a Twitter post and stated that investigations are underway for the same. Moreover, they added that the satellites SES-17 and the Syracuse 4A, ready to board the rocket, are in safe and stable conditions on the launch pad.

Due to additional checks on the ground support equipment, #VA255 has been scrubbed. Investigations are ongoing in order to identify a new launch date.



The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and spacecraft SES-17 and SYRACUSE 4A are in stable and safe conditions on the launch pad. — Arianespace (@Arianespace) October 22, 2021

What is VA255 mission?

The mission VA255, backed by the ESA intends to place two geostationary satellites SES-17 and the Syracuse 4A into orbit. The former is a telecommunications satellite that will provide coverage over the Americas, the Caribbean and over the Atlantic Ocean and has been designed to transform the aviation connectivity landscape and to accelerate digital inclusion initiatives, as per Arianespace. Besides, this satellite, which will be the largest ever to be launched by Arianespace, has a totally digital payload and far greater flexibility and efficiency.

The Syracuse 4A on the other hand is the French military communications satellite that will connect the armed forces together when deployed on the ground, at sea, in the air and even in space. The press release further revealed that this satellite will also support NATO and European-led operations.

The countdown has begun🚀Europe’s largest #telecoms satellite to date is being prepared for launch on 22 October on board an @Ariane5 #VA255 #SES17. The satellite is operated by @SES_Satellites and the platform developed with @Partner_InOrbit @CNES @Thales_Alenia_S 🛰 pic.twitter.com/ahLsRgMd3q — ESA Telecommunications (@EsaTelecoms) October 19, 2021

Significance of VA255 for Arianespace

According to the company, the VA255 which is the 111th Ariane 5 mission, will see the heavy-lift European launcher break a few records. With a payload of a whopping 11.2 tons, the Ariane 5 rocket is set to break the record for carrying the heaviest payload which was previously made with 300 kilograms during the VA237 mission in 2017.

Both the satellites collectively form a payload of 10,263 kilograms (6411 kilograms for SES-17 and 3852 kilograms for Syracuse 4A), as per the company. Besides, the Ariane 5 rocket will also break the record of highest flight as the pairing has been raised by 1.5 metres.

For this mission, ESA recently gave a go-ahead to a new thermal control system that will maintain the temperature of these big satellites in orbit. Meanwhile, the launch officials are investigating what led to the delay and will soon announce a new launch date.

A game-changing system to keep big satellites cool has just been qualified. Developed in a @Partner_InOrbit project, @Thales_Alenia_S pioneered the introduction of an innovative thermal control system for large commercial telecomms satellites 👉 https://t.co/kKUA4G7dtx #VA255 pic.twitter.com/LOcMcJzEHE — ESA (@esa) October 19, 2021

