Arianespace Successfully Launches Three French Military Satellites In 300th Mission

Arianespace's Vega Rocket launched on Tuesday, November 16, with three French military satellites onboard from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana at 2:57 pm (IST). The three satellites named CERES, standing for Capacité de Renseignement d’origine Electromagnétique Spatiale, is a series of three closely positioned Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) satellites. According to Arianespace's statement, these satellites are equipped with high-performance sensors, and can also offer all-weather, daily revisit frequency and are capable of collecting data enabling the characterization and location of transmitters. The European Space Agency (ESA) shared the news of Arianespace rocket's successful liftoff from the launch pad on Twitter.

Built by Airbus Defense and Space, each satellite weighs 446 kilograms and will be used to detect and locate ground signals, along with ground control and user ground segments. According to a statement by NASASpaceflight, this launch completes the deployment of all four French military satellites that were scheduled to launch in 2021. Before the launch of these three satellites, Syracuse-4A was launched in October 2021 on the VA255 flight of Ariane 5.

12th launch for Arianespace this year

Arianespace has hit a milestone with 12 straight successful liftoffs this year with today's launch. Moreover, this was the third Vega launch of 2021 and 20th overall flight whereas the mission marked the 300th launch of Arianespace’s family of rockets. The company has a pretty big assignment awaiting in the future as it is set to carry the James Webb Space Telescope in December.

