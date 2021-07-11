As Richard Branson Prepares To Fly To 'edge Of Space', Jeff Bezos Has A Critical Message

As Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson prepares to launch to the edge of the space on dual-fuselage VSS Unity becoming the world’s first space company founder making Earth’s suborbital journey, Blue Origin's founder, Jeff Bezos, downplayed the achievement. As the space race between two billionaires picked up, Amazon boss Bezos who will step down on Monday subtly indicated that the Virgin Galactic cannot reach ‘the space’ at all, although the former wished his rival a ‘successful and safe flight’.

As Branson’s spacecraft prepares to lift off from the Spaceport America at the New Mexico facility on Sunday for the historic 90-minute space travel, Jeff Bezos wished the whole team a successful journey, adding “Best of luck!” The 71 Virgin Galactic founder will be making the space trip at least 9 days ahead of Bezos’ Blue Origin launch on July 20 which marks the anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

Although, Blue Origin’s CEO Bob Smith told The New York Times last week that while he wishes Branson and the crew a great and safe flight, it is clear that “they're not flying above the Kármán line and it's a very different experience.” Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin also fired a tweet downplaying Virgin Galactic’s space launch saying, “From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name.” It added, For 96% of the world's population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line.”

On Saturday, a subtle dispute between the two billionaires spiralled over what the exact defined boundary of “space” actually was as the two CEOs prepared for a space mission just weeks apart. Reports suggest that Branson’s Virgin Galactic is expected to fly above 80 kilometers (or about 262,00 feet). This is the altitude the US recognizes as the boundary of space, although Jeff Bezos has contested that his Blue origin will fly approximately 100 kilometers or 328,000 feet to the Kármán Line.

Virgin Galactic going to 'edge of space'?

Blue Origin’s remarks have now stirred an important debate on whether Richard Branson is actually going to the edge of the space on Virgin Galactic’s first-ever fully crewed launch on Sunday, July 11. This can quickly heat up into a financial debacle, as Virgin Galactic will soon strap in public for a ride to space for a seat each costing $250,000 per flight. Amazon boss, although, is yet to disclose the ticket pricing. The contestation may well impact the two space company’s financial frontier as both rush to lead in the race to open commercial space travel for the general public.

Ahead of the landmark mission schedules for today, Branson’s Virgin galactic piloted three test flights, with the latest on May 22. Each of those reached the maximum altitudes of 51.4 miles, 55.9 miles, and 55.4 miles 82.7, 89.9, and 89.2 kilometers, respectively, which is deemed as the outer space for NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the US Air Force. Technically, by their standards, space begins at 50 miles (80 km) above the Earth’s surface. But the altitude of 62 miles (100 km) known as the Karman line is widely considered the suborbital realm by the leading rocket companies. Now, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is diverting attention to the fact that its designated rocket for space tourism new Shepherd reaches well above this line “ into suborbital space.”