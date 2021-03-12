Asteroid 2001 F032: Know All About The Largest And Fastest Asteroid To Pass By Earth

The discovery of Asteroid 2001 F032 was made by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) program in Socorro, New Mexico in March 2001. The estimations made at that time about this Asteroid was that it is around 3,000 feet (1 kilometre) wide.

In the most recent observations made by NEOWISE, the Asteroid 2001 F032 was observed using infrared wavelengths and it is estimated to be less than 1 kilometre in diameter (between 1,300 to 2,230 feet wide). This Asteroid is estimated to pass by our planet Earth in March 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the largest Asteroid to pass by Earth.

Asteroid 2001 F032's Size

The largest asteroid that is going to pass our planet Earth in 2021 is the 2001 F032. Before this asteroid, the largest one that had come close enough to Earth was 1998 OR2 on April 29, 2020. Compared to the 1998 OR2, 2001 F032 is smaller but it is still larger than Earth.

The date on which this asteroid is predicted to pass planet Earth in 2021 is March 21. This is also going to be an excellent opportunity for the astronomers to make more close observations of this relic asteroid that was born during the birth of our milky way solar system.

Will Earth Be Hit By Asteroid 2001 F032?

The closest estimated distance at which the asteroid 2001 F032 is going to approach Earth is 1.25 million miles or approx 2 million kilometres. In other terms, it is a distance of 0.0135 AU or 5.25 lunar distances (5 1/4 times the Earth to Moon distance). For centuries, there is going to be no threat of any collisions to our planet from this asteroid.

This means that the asteroid is going to pass Earth safely on March 21, 2021 and the time for this approach is 16.03 UTC. The peak magnitude of this asteroid 2001 F032 is going to be apparently 11.7 which was observed by the ground-based telescopes. Asteroid 2001 F032 is going to be the largest and also one of the fastest asteroids that will come this close to Earth in 2021.