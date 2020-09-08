Massive Asteroid 2020 RJ Will Fly Very Close By Earth Today; Read Details Here

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Agency (NASA) is currently tracking the course of many asteroids that are expected to fly by close to our home planet. NASA has something called the Asteroid Watch Widget on its website through which it tracks asteroids and comets that are expected to make relatively close approaches to Earth.

Most recently NASA’s widget is featuring the ginormous Asteroid 2020 RJ. The asteroid seems to have already arrived dangerously close to Earth and is the size of a plane. Read on to find out more about the space rock.

Asteroid the size of a plane is approaching close to Earth.

According to the report on NASA’s Jet Propulsion laboratory website, at the point of its closest approach, Asteroid 2020 RJ will be only 0.0084 astronomical units (AU) from Earth, which means it will only be 780828.781 miles from Earth. In kilometres, this is 12,56,622 kilometres from our home planets surface.

While these numbers make it sound like the 79 feet, Asteroid is not close enough but in astronomical terms, it is dangerously close. Hence, NASA has classified this space object as a Near-Earth Object (NEO).

What time will the Asteroid make its closest approach?

NASA has stated on its website that Asteroid 2020 RJ will fly by close to Earth at 22:45 UTC, which is 3:45 pm Tuesday, Pacific Time (PT) and 6:45 pm Tuesday, Eastern Time (ET). The space agency has also classified it among the Apollo class of heart earth Asteroids. While NASA had earlier estimated that this Asteroid 2020 RJ is somewhere between 19 m to 42 m, but it has now mentioned on its website that the space rock is approximately 24 metres.

Is Asteroid 2020 RJ potentially dangerous?

According to NASA’s calculations, the asteroid will safely fly by Earth. Many asteroids in the past such as Asteroid 2002 BF25 have come dangerously close to Earth. In comparison to the 2002 BF25, the 2020 RJ is still a safe distance away from our home planet. In its report, the space agency also mentioned that 2020 RJ will be 0.0076 away from Moon.

Asteroid 2010 FR had flown very close by Earth on Sept. 6

On September 6 at around 15:30 EST, Asteroid 2010 FR had passed close to Earth. The asteroid is reportedly up to 270 metres wide and 886 feet tall and will remain close to the earth for another six days. Following its closest approach on September 6, the asteroid is on its outbound course.