Asteroid Alert: Asteroid 3 Times The Size Of Taj Mahal To Zoom Past Earth On July 24

There is no denial to the fact that asteroids have always generated curiosity among space enthusiasts. US Space Agency NASA has said that an asteroid named '2008 GO20', which is 3 times the size of Taj Mahal or as big as a stadium, is headed towards Earth at the speed of 18,000 miles per hour. However, the scientsts who are currently monitoring the movement of this asteroid have said that there is nothing to worry about.

NASA Asteroid Warning 2021

According to the American Space Agency, the asteroid will pass by Earth on July 24. Though the asteroid will be very close to Earth, the scientists have said that it will still be 0.04 au (astronomical unit) away from Earth. That is a distance of 3,718,232 miles. To put it in perspective, the moon is approximately 2,38,606 miles away from Earth.

Even though the probability of this asteroid hitting Earth is very low due to the magnanimous distance, the scientists at NASA are still observing the mammoth it closely. According to a report by Daily Star, the ‘2008Go20’ asteroid is classified under the path called ‘Apollo', which makes it a Near-Earth Object (NEO).

Last year, in September, another asteroid whizzed past the Earth. The asteroid was called ‘2020 PMZ', whose orbit was way closer to Earth than that of ‘2008Go20’. The 2020PMZ was as wide as the San Francisco Bridge. It was also classified under NEO.

US's NASA has a separate agency of scientists who keep a record and track of all the objects and space debris flying past Earth. Currently, there are more than 2000 objects, including comets, that NASA is keeping a close eye on. They can fly past Earth, near or dangerously close, in the coming months or years.

What are asteroids?

According to the NASA, asteroids are 'rocky remnants left over by the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago'. There are currently 1,097,106 known asteroids. These are all different from meteors, which are but small bodies of matter that appear as streaks of light when they are entering Earth's atmosphere.

(Image: Pixabay-urikyo33)