Asteroid As Large As A Stadium To Whizz Past Earth This Week; Here's All You Need To Know

A gigantic asteroid, about the size of a stadium or thrice the size of the Taj Mahal, is set to whizz past the earth on July 24 but would not pose a threat to the planet. The notification, which was put out by National Aeronautical and Space Agency (NASA) revealed the size of the asteroid to be 220 meters (in diameter). It further disclosed that the burning piece of space stone, named ‘2008 Go20’ hurtling towards the earth at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour, an average of eight kilometres per second.

Every year, hundreds of asteroids fly past earth but either they burn out before reaching the planet or have an orbit that is at a safe distance from earth. According to NASA’s database of near-earth objects, the asteroid, too, is expected to pass by the earth at a distance of 0.04 au (astronomical unit) or 28,70,847,607 kilometres. To put it in perspective, this is roughly eight times the distance between the earth and its only natural satellite/moon.

Meanwhile, NASA also clarified that the 2008 Go20 asteroid has been classified in the ‘Apollo’ or ‘Near-Earth Asteroids’ category. These asteroids are categorized by having perihelion distances of less than 1.017 AU, and a semi-major axis greater than 1 AU. While the chances of its collision to earth are almost negligible, experts at the American space Agency are continuously monitoring it.

What are asteroids?

According to NASA, asteroids are 'rocky remnants' left over by the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. There are currently 1,097,106 known asteroids. These are all different from meteors, which are but small bodies of matter that appear as streaks of light when they are entering Earth's atmosphere.

NASA has a separate agency of scientists who keep a record and track of all the objects and space debris flying past Earth. Currently, there are more than 2000 objects, including comets, that NASA is keeping a close eye on. They can fly past Earth, near or dangerously close, in the coming months or years.

Image: Shutterstock