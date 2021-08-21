Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa To Pass By Earth At Speed Of 94,208 Kmph, Confirms NASA

An immensely huge asteroid, which is believed to be bigger than the world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, is set to pass by planet Earth on Saturday, August 21. The asteroid has been classified as "potentially hazardous" and has been named "2016 AJ193" by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It is around 1.4 km wide and 4,500 feet in diameter. According to reports by the US space agency, the asteroid, which is a cluster of 1,000 rocks, will pass by Earth at a speed of 94,208 km per hour - about 26.17 km per second. According to a report by Sputnik news, the flyby will be the asteroid's closest approach to Earth in more than six decades, with a distance of 3.4 million kilometres.

The asteroid can be viewed using telescopes

The US space agency said that the asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye and that astronomers will be able to view it using telescopes. NASA also predicted the asteroid's orbital track and claimed that it will not be harmful to Earth. NASA officials and astronomers are expected to observe the asteroid from August 20 to August 24.

According to scientists, 2016 AJ193 orbits the Sun and the '2016' in its name is because that's the year when it was first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) facility. It should be mentioned here that NASA is currently tracking over 26,000 near-Earth asteroids. Out of these, over 1,000 are considered potentially hazardous.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the sun. They are also known as planetoids or minor planets. They are smaller than planets and are found in abundance, ranging in size from hundreds of miles to several feet across. The vast majority of known asteroids orbit within the belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

As per the US space agency, asteroids can prove to be dangerous despite their size as many have hit Earth in the past. They say that more asteroids are expected to hit Earth in future. An asteroid is classified as a near-Earth object when its distance from Earth is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun. The distance between Earth and Sun is approximately 93 million miles.

Image Credits: Pixabay/Representative