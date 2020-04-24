Asteroid Set To Fly By Earth Next Week Appears To Be 'wearing A Face Mask'

A giant asteroid with a diameter of 1.2 miles is all set to cross planet Earth on April 29. New images of the asteroid released by Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico have surfaced. Viewed with people’s coloured perception in the current COVID-19 situation, it appears to be wearing a mask.

The asteroid named 52768 (1998 OR2), was first spotted in the year 1998. As per reports, the asteroid is set to pass within 3,908,791 miles of earth moving at a speed of 19,461 miles per hour. Scientists have claimed that there aren’t any chances of it colliding the earth and the distance within which will pass is still 16 times farther than the distance between Earth and moon.

‘It remembered wearing a mask’

Anne Virkki, head of planetary radar at Arecibo Observatory, in a statement. "The small-scale topographic features such as hills and ridges on one end of asteroid 1998 OR2 are fascinating scientifically. But since we are all thinking about COVID-19, these features make it look like 1998 OR2 remembered to wear a mask."

#TeamRadar and the @NAICobservatory staff are taking the proper safety measures as we continue observations. This week we have been observing near-Earth asteroid 1998 OR2, which looks like it's wearing a mask! It's at least 1.5 km across and is passing 16 lunar distances away! pic.twitter.com/X2mQJCT2Qg — Arecibo Radar (@AreciboRadar) April 18, 2020

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies reportedly stated that the flyby was expected to cross earth at 5:56 a.m. This asteroid is one of the Near-Earth Objects, or NEOs, that could collide with Earth. Nasa had earlier in 1988, stated that the asteroid was large enough to cause "global effects' in case it impacts Earth.

In February, a massive asteroid bigger than the world's tallest building sailed past the Earth. The giant rock dubbed 163373 (2002 PZ39) measuring between 1,400 and 3,200 feet in diameter, as per the data from the space agency's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

