Asteroid Twice As Big As Empire State Building To Fly By Earth Today; All We Know About It

Continuing on the barrage of asteroids racing past Earth this year, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has informed that the uncommon phenomenon will happen again on September 9. According to the asteroid database browser at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, an asteroid will fly past Earth sometime today. The asteroid known as 2010 RJ53 has been noted to be twice the size of the majestic Empire State Building in New York. However, experts have reported that there is almost no chance of any collision.

According to the official data, 2010 RJ53 has a diameter of almost 774 metres, over 2,500 feet. The huge size of the asteroid let the scientists compare it with the Empire State Building in New York and found that the asteroid is twice the size of the building. According to NASA, the massive asteroid will fly by our planet at a potential distance of 366,000 km. Although the asteroid’s distance will be closer to the Earth than the moon, there is no reason to worry. Statistically, asteroid 2010 RJ53 has no risk of collision. However, a gravitation tug changing the path of the massive asteroid remains a possibility. NASA had earlier said that our planet is under no threat from any asteroid till the next century.

NASA spots 2021 NY1

Asteroid 2010 RJ53 isn’t the only asteroid flying past the planet this month. NASA had earlier spotted another asteroid that will fly by Earth later this month. Dubbed as ‘2021 NY1’, the 'potentially hazardous massive celestial object is estimated to pass our planet by September 22. As per sources, NASA has measured 2021 NY1’s size to be around 330 metres, which is almost three times the size of the Statue of Liberty (93 metres) and is estimated to travel at a speed of 33,619 kmph.

NASA asteroid mission

On August 14, NASA observation of the asteroid 2021 PJ1 marked the 1000th discovery of the agency's planetary radar in terms of near-Earth asteroids (NEA). NASA had earlier informed that the US agency is currently testing its latest project known as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). The DART aims to do an ultimate 'defensive test’ using the kinetic impactor technique, which will change the motion pattern of an asteroid coming towards Earth. The project aims to create an ultimate planetary defence by shifting the orbits of such asteroids in space.

