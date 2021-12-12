Asthma Patients Less Likely To Develop Brain Tumours: Washington University Researchers

People diagnosed with asthma are less likely to develop brain tumours in comparison to others, discovered the researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The research which has been published in the 'Nature Communications Journal' observes that a type of immune cell namely 'T cells' which aids in the development of asthma helps in preventing the growth of brain tumours.

This was found after a new mouse study done by the researchers at the University in which the behaviour of the T cells was witnessed in a manner that induced lung inflammation but further helped in preventing the growth of tumours, suggesting that what might be bad for lungs can be good news for the brain.

Speaking on the same, senior author David H Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor of Neurology said that reprogramming T cells in brain tumour patients can help in treating such conditions. "Of course, we're not going to start inducing asthma in anyone", he added. Further talking about the medical intervention that can be taken up for treating brain tumour, Gutmann said that what if we could treat the t cells for into thinking they asked materials when they enter the brain so there is no longer support brain tumour formation and growth this finding cotton Tote in your kind of therapies targeting t cells and their interactions with cells in the brain.

The idea of inflammatory diseases affecting brain tumours proposed 15 years back: Study

According to the research published in the journal, the idea of inflammatory diseases including asthma and eczema affecting the development of brain tumours was proposed 15 years back on the basis of epidemiologic observations. However, scientists were not able to find any of the reasons for linking both the diseases and their association.

Similarly, the association between the two was also noted by Gutmann, the director of the Washington University NF Center further revealing the crucial role of the immune cells in his recent studies. As a part of it, postdoctoral researcher Jit Chatterjee who is also the paper's first author took on the challenge of investigating the association.

He studied genetically modified mice for carrying out a mutation in their NF1 genes by forming an optic pathway gliomas by 3 months of age. He then exposed these mice to irritants inducing asthma and later treated a control group with saltwater for comparison.

At the age of 6 months, it was observed that the mice with asthma did not form brain tumours. Also, the mice had secreted a protein called decorin which is beneficial for the brain.



Image: Shutterstock