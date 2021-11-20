Astra's Rocket Successfully Enters Into Orbit On Test Flight For US Millitary

Achieving a major milestone, Astra successfully launched its first rocket ever into orbit on Saturday, November 20. Its Rocket 3.3 named LV0007 lifted off at 11:46 am (IST) from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska on Kodiak Island with a dummy payload in the test flight for the US military. This was Astra's second attempt with LV0007 and fourth overall attempt to reach the orbit. Founder and CEO of Astra Chris Kemp took to Twitter to express his elation following the launch as he wrote, "Astra just reached orbit! 7.61km/sec at our targeted 86.0 degree inclination at an altitude of 500km. The team worked hard for this. We’re just getting started, folks".

As revealed by Kemp, the rocket flew as planned, and the upper stage separated from the rocket after three minutes and reached an altitude of 500 kilometres. Astra finally reached orbit in its fourth attempt as the last launch was called off in two minutes after one of the rocket’s five first-stage engines shut down due to fuel leakage. The company had made its first attempt in September 2020, which failed due to a malfunction in the guidance system whereas the second failed three months later when the rocket ran out of fuel, Space.com reported. This achievement of Astra will bring it forward in the space race as it recently announced its plan to enter the satellite internet market.

Astra's plan to enter the satellite internet market

Earlier this month, Astra had filed an application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeking permission to develop a constellation of over 13,600 satellites to provide high-speed satellite internet. In its statement, Astra assured that it is capable to develop the said project and introducing new space-based services, including communications solutions, all while maintaining an environment, will utilise spectrum efficiently and would be free from harmful radio frequency interference. Tap here to know more.

