Astronaut Gets Photobombed During Spacewalk Outside ISS; Netizens Call It 'selfie Goals'

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and National Aeronautical Space Agency astronaut Shane Kimbrough are currently aboard the International Space Station. Pesquet often shares pictures and videos taken from space on his social media account. In his latest post, Thomas Pesquet has shared a picture in which his fellow astronaut is photobombing his spacewalk selfie.

Selfie during spacewalk outside ISS

Pesquet shared a selfie on Twitter in which he gets 'photobombed' by his colleague Shane Kimbrough. Kimbrough can be seen hanging upside down in the background. "When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background", read a part of the caption wrote by Pesquet. The picture has garnered 2720 likes and 268 Retweets.

When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background.

🙃😎

Niveau de photobomb : astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.#MissionAlpha #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/kjyOvd7RZE — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

The post has accumulated several reactions from people on social media. Netizens, amazed by the selfie took to the comments section to praise the astronauts. One user commented, "You've both done so wonderfully well. Congratulations! There is a bonding there." Another user commented, "Seems like you guys have so much 'fun' up there." Another individual commented, "Watching you work out there live was incredibly tense, good to hear you were having fun." Check out some user reactions.

Seems like you guys have so much 'fun' up there. — SpaceFanX (@SpaceFanX1) June 26, 2021

I had a little time to understand the photo... 😬😅 Reflections... — Patricia (Pat) 🎶🌈⚡🎸🎧 🎨🖌️ (@papouillette) June 26, 2021

You've both done so wonderfully well. Congratulations! There is a bonding there.. — Zena (@ZenaJokubaitis1) June 26, 2021

Watching you work out there live was incredibly tense, good to hear you were having fun — Space is cool yo (@FrenkieFrankie) June 26, 2021

Pesquet has been sharing pictures and videos from the spacewalk on Twitter. Pesquet tweeted a video of dancing after a spacewalk. He shared the dance video alongside the caption, "Spacewalk dance! Happy to have finished #spacewalk season for the moment with success. Deserves a little dance. Smiling face with smiling eyes We were not really dancing though, but purging our bodies of nitrogen!". He shared another clip of cooking while they are on the spacewalk. “Space cooking! My crewmates were very disappointed that my cooking skills are close to zero… shame on a Frenchman! Here’s my best culinary creation so far: Pancakes with Strawberry and Chocolate bar (please disregard that the crêpe is actually a tortilla, who are you to judge),” Pesquet wrote while sharing the cooking clip.

Spacewalk dance! Happy to have finished #spacewalk season for the moment with success. Deserves a little dance. 😊 We were not really dancing though, but purging our bodies of nitrogen! 🕺 #MissionAlpha https://t.co/AJ7YPYugPD pic.twitter.com/Ab6pFSVeKB — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

👨‍🍳 Space cooking! My crewmates were very disappointed that my cooking skills are close to zero… shame on a Frenchman! Here’s my best culinary creation so far: 🥞 with 🍓and 🍫 (please disregard that the crêpe is actually a tortilla, who are you to judge 😉) #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/7rp5c4fWMC — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

IMAGE: Thom_Astro/Twitter