Astronaut Video Calls French President From Space, Warns Against Climate Change

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Thursday used a video call from space to highlight the rapidly growing climate change crisis, days after a global summit brought the issue under the limelight. During the 21-minute video call, the astronaut described how the space station’s portholes revealed the ‘haunting fragility' of humankind’s only home. Spilling details of the damage caused to President Emmanuel Macron, he asserted that climate change has triggered “burning flames” in some parts of the earth while others do not even have access to clean water.

“We see the pollution of rivers, atmospheric pollution, things like that. What really shocked me on this mission were extreme weather or climate phenomena,” the European Astronaut said. “We saw entire regions burning from the space station, in Canada, in California,” he continued. “We saw all of California covered by a cloud of smoke and flames with the naked eye from 400 kilometers (250 miles) up.”

Macron, who left the COP26 conference a day earlier, said that humanity’s response to the crisis must be expedited. Talking to the astronaut, he said that there was still a “huge job” ahead of the world adding that everybody was well aware of it. The whole conversation was broadcast by the European Space Agency (ESA). Watch it here.

$130 trillion to tackle climate change

This comes as UN News revealed that during the COP26, Mark Carney, the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, gathered the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero on Wednesday to align $130 trillion in financial assets with climate goals. Glasgow Financial Alliance is a group of bankers, insurers and investors who have pledged to place climate change at the centre of their work.

Carney said that many companies that have plans to cut emissions would be able to raise funds. He recommended making those plans fast. The plan includes a roadmap that requires the corporations engaged, including most of the big Western banks, to follow science-based principles to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and commit to interim objectives of 50% reduction by 2030 and even 25% reduction in the next five years. This entails modifying their business models and putting them into action.

