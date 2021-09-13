Astronauts Finish Third Spacewalk To Prepare ISS For New Solar Arrays | Watch

NASA has completed its first-ever 6 hours 54-minute spacewalk with foreign national astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that continued outfitting of the orbiting laboratory with new sets of solar arrays, NASA informed on Sunday in a press release. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut and current ISS Commander Aki Hoshide and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet developed a support bracket on which the solar array would be mounted, the procedure of solar array upgrades. The spacewalk commenced at around 8:15 a.m. ET, NASA informed in a tweet and lasted six hours and 54 minutes. The event was broadcasted LIVE on NASA's TV channel and website.

During the lengthy spacewalk, astronauts Hoshide and Pesquet installed a modification kit for the ISS’s Solar Array Wings (SAWs) that produces the electrical power of the station. They also installed a support bracket for the future Roll-Out Solar Array installation work onboard ISS. “First SAW, on the P6 truss, was launched on December 1, 2000 (UTC) on the STS-97 mission of the Space Shuttle Endeavour. In the intervening 21 years, expected degradation of the arrays means they produce less power than they did when they were first deployed,” NASA informed in a release.

International @Space_Station 360 part 4️⃣: The Quest airlock is the smallest of the modules, but we should be spending hours in it tomorrow, before and after our spacewalk! 👨‍🚀 Full video on Facebook with subtitles: https://t.co/mqCaNgLKF4 pic.twitter.com/O34bzNZr8V — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) September 11, 2021

NASA detected ISS' 'decreasing power ability'

The solar Arrays were delivered onboard ISS in three Space Shuttle missions: STS-115 in 2006 (P3/P4 truss), STS-117 in 2007 (S3/S4 truss), and STS-119 in 2009 (S6 truss) respectively. NASA had detected the decreasing power ability of the arrays installed on ISS due to ramped up use of the orbital. While NASA cannot launch ISS construction and integration, it worked on the ISS Power Augmentation program to boost the station’s power output.

“The program arrived at a plan to add six additional solar arrays, called ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSAs), to the station to increase its power generation capability and bring it back near its original levels,” said NASA. It added, that these IROSAs would then be installed on top of six of the station’s existing solar arrays, allowing them to utilize sun-tracking motors of the current arrays for generating the power needed by ISS. IROSA then would be connected to the electrical system of the ISS currently in use by the space administration.

“Each IROSA will produce 20kW of power for a total of 120kW across all six arrays. When added to the output of the original arrays, a combined total of 215kW of power will be available to the ISS, close to its original level,” NASA explained.