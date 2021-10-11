Astronauts To Spend Four Weeks In Israel's Negev Desert Under 'simulated Mars Conditions'

The Israel Space Agency, in collaboration with the Austrian Space Forum facility in Innsbruck, is training six astronauts to survive in a simulated Martian environment. As per the agency’s official Twitter handle, the astronauts are ready for the assignment after three years of careful planning. Starting on October 11, the mission will continue until the month ends.

Four weeks on simulated Mars

All of the six ‘analog’ astronauts, including one woman, will spend four weeks in the fake Martian environment. The Israeli space agency and the Austrian Space Forum have planned the mission called AMADEE-20, at a 40 kilometre wide and 500 metres deep crater called the Makhtesh Ramon.

Once the mission commences, the astronauts will spend the entire four weeks in isolation to produce data that will be crucial for a real quest to the red planet a few years from now.

A report from Daily Mail claimed that the mission will be led by commander João Lousada, in what will be the Austrian Space Forum’s 13th ‘Analog Astronaut’ mission. Other participants include Deputy Commander Iñigo Muñoz Elorza, with Anika Mehlis, Alon Tenzer, Thomas Wijnen and Robert Wild.

Purpose of the mission

The involved agencies aim to determine the limitations of human beings and the effects of the harsh Martian environment. Needless to say, these effects are something that those actually travelling to the red planet will have to endure.

All the volunteers, who hail from six different countries namely Austria, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, have earned a shot at the simulation after ruthless training. During the course of their isolation, the astronauts will conduct tests on solar and wind-powered vehicles besides the tests on GPS-lacking drones. The participants will also get to ride a robotic rover during their stay at the simulated Martian base.

As per a Phys.org report, Austrian mission supervisor, Gernot Groemer, said that the ability of the astronauts to work collectively will play a crucial role in their survival. The project has finally started after being derailed by the COVID pandemic. Israel’s space agency and Austria’s private space institution have joined hands again for their 13th mission, with the most recent being in Oman in 2018.

Image: Twitter/@ILSpaceAgency