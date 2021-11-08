Astronomers Detect 35 New Gravitational Waves Emerging From Colliding Black Holes

Astronomers have stumbled upon a record number of gravitational waves that they claim will expand our understanding of the stars and ultimately the evolution of our universe. According to a report by The Guardian, 35 new detections about these mysterious waves have been made, taking the total number of detections to 90 in just six years. Interestingly, some of these waves originated from pairs of black holes hundreds of times heavier than our sun. The first evidence of gravitational waves was gathered in 2016, which was described as a "new window into the universe", by Monash University researcher Shanika Galaudage, as per The Guardian.

What are black holes and how do they form?

According to the definition by NASA, black holes are astronomical objects with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape them. The reason for it is a black hole’s “surface,” called its event horizon, that defines the boundary where the velocity needed to escape exceeds the speed of light, which is the speed limit of the cosmos. Since nothing travels faster than light in this universe, escape from a black hole is impossible.

As for its formation, a stellar-mass black hole forms when a star with over 20 solar masses collapses under its own weight after exhausting the fuel in its core. The collapse triggers a supernova explosion that blows off the star’s outer layers. But if the crushed core contains more than about three times the Sun’s mass, no known force can stop its collapse to a black hole. NASA says that the origin of supermassive black holes is poorly understood, but it is known that they exist from the very earliest days of a galaxy’s lifetime.

Gravitational waves from pair of black holes

After analysing the data extracted from the gravitational waves, the scientists concluded that some have emerged from two black holes smashing together at unimaginable distances. The waves were first detected between November 2019 and March 2020 using the US-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (Ligo) observatory and the Virgo instrument in Italy, but it is now the black hole theory emerged. According to the experts, 32 out of 35 detections emerged from pairs of black holes revolving around each other billions of light-years away, The Guardian reported. What remains the highlight of the discovery is that one pair had a combined mass of 145 times our sun while the other was 112 times heavier. Besides, astronomers found another relatively light pair, as it had a mass just 18 times our sun. Scientists believe that these waves originated as the pairs of black holes merged with a neutron star. Neutron stars, the small dense objects, are among the strangest entities in the universe as they measure not more than a radius of 15 kilometres but can weigh more than the sun.

In an interview with The Guardian, Professor Susan Scott from the Australian National University talked about the discovery and said, "This would help us to understand the process of stars when they finish their life cycle and run out of fuel and blow up and then collapse". She added that by observing these black holes, they could even determine whether these entities were once stars that went on to collapse into a black hole to produce gravitational waves.

