Astronomers Detect First Evidence Of 'Galactic Cannibalism' And 'Dark Matter Halo'

Scientists have found the first-ever instance of 'galactic cannibalism' in an ultra-faint dwarf galaxy called Tucana II, believed to be containing a large dark matter halo, a new study reveals. These findings are the result of the discovery of an ancient dark matter halo, in a galaxy 163,000 light-years away from earth. Read to find out what is galactic cannibalism and dark matter halo.

Dark Matter Halo

In a report by nature.com, Galactic Cannibalism is believed to be a phenomenon when a giant galaxy consumes another smaller neighbouring galaxy, essentially absorbing the smaller galaxy into itself. Tucana II is believed to be one the oldest dwarf galaxies in the universe and it's located just at the edge of the milky way. Dwarf galaxies are said to be the first galaxies ever in the universe, and Tucana II is the oldest one found yet. In the new study, astronomers in the Nature Astronomy journal reported that they've detected nine previously unknown stars at the edge of Tucana II. The stars are the extreme edges of the galaxy, yet remain in their gravitational pull.

The study says that the configuration of these stars prove that Tucana II contains an extended dark matter halo that keeps these distant stars in orbit around the galaxy. These finds also suggest that the earliest galaxies in the universe were supermassive in size when compared to newer galaxies. Tucana II has a lot more mass than we thought, in order to bound these stars that are so far away, said Anirudh Chiti, one of the authors of the study. This means that other relic first galaxies probably have these kinds of extended halos too, Anirudh added.

Galactic Cannibalism

Every galaxy is believed to be held together by a dark matter halo, an unknown undiscovered matter that makes up over 85 % of all matter in the universe, said MIT astrophysicists. Without dark matter, galaxies would just fly apart; dark matter is a crucial ingredient in making a galaxy and holding it together, explained Anirudh.

Scientists also found that these 9 stars at the edge of Tucana II are much older than stars at the galaxy's core. This means Tucana II absorbed an ancient galaxy and these stars are remnants of the ancient galaxy. This is the first-ever real evidence of 'galactic cannibalism' found in deep space. Galactic cannibalism also happens when two galaxies merge into each other, becoming a massive galaxy. We may be seeing the first signature of galactic cannibalism, said MIT Professor Anna Frebel.

