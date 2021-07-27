Astronomers Detect First Proof Of Far-off Exoplanet With ‘moon-like Ring’ Surrounding It

For the first time, astronomers have discovered a dust disc growing around a planet beyond our solar system. Astronomers from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) in Heidelberg discovered the disc. The photos were collected by the European Southern Observatory and the Atacama Large Millimetre/Submillimetre Array (ALMA) (ESO).

This discovery gives information on how moons and planets rise in planetary systems that are still in the early stages of formation. Scientists have long endeavoured to fully comprehend how natural satellites of planets, such as the Earth's Moon, are formed.

What are Exoplanets?

Scientists aim to witness the formation of satellites like the moon around planets outside our solar system, known as exoplanets, to better understand the process. The exoplanet in question has Jupiter-like properties and has the ability to produce several moons. Myriam Benisty, a researcher from the Universities of Grenoble and Chile, and the study's primary author states that the study "presents a clear detection of a disc in which satellites could be forming." The Astrophysical Journal Letters published the research.

"We obtained our ALMA observations at such excellent resolution that we could identify without a doubt that the disk is associated with the planet, and we are able to constrain its size for the first time,” Max Planck Institute for Astronomy quoted Benisty as saying.

The disc is known as a "circumplanetary disc" and it encircles the exoplanet "PDS 70c." The planet has a Jupiter-like appearance and circles a star 400 light-years away. Astronomers had previously proposed that a Moon-forming disc encircled the planet, but their discovery was only validated in a paper released on July 22, 2021. According to scientists, the disc is the same distance from the Sun as the Earth. At least three satellites the size of the Moon can be built from the disk's mass.