Astronomers Detect Possible 'largest Spinning Structures' In Universe; Here's What It Is

In a breakthrough discovery, researchers at Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany have found evidence that some of the largest ‘rotating’ structures in the universe hundreds of millions of light-years are the filaments of the galactic clusters. These spinning cosmic objects can help scientists figure out why galaxies and most celestial bodies in space do rotation. According to the study published in Nature Astronomy on June 16, astronomers used data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey to analyze the colossal filaments of galaxies that stretch through the clusters forming cosmic webs. These could be the largest rotating structure ever in the universe.

“Not only are the galaxies spinning, but also the stars within the galaxies, and the Earth is spinning, and the Earth around the sun and the moon around the Earth. Pretty much the whole universe is spinning,” says Noam Libeskind at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany. “We don’t really know why, and one way to try to answer that is to figure out where the spinning stops.”

[Voids in between the galaxy filaments. Credit: Twitter/@leninbertarian]

Spinning at 100 kilometers per second

Since the astronomers cannot directly measure the rotation of these galaxy filaments at such scales, approximately hundreds of millions of light-years across, they stacked thousands of filaments together and examining the velocity of galaxies, perpendicular to these filament’s axis. “Filament rotation is more clearly detected when viewed edge-on, the more massive the haloes that sit at either end of the filaments, the more rotation is detected,” astronomers explained, as they detected the phenomenon for the first time.

[Credit: Nature Astronomy Journal]

“By mapping the motion of galaxies on these huge cosmic highways using the Sloan Digital Sky survey – a survey of hundreds of thousands of galaxies – we found a remarkable property of these filaments: they rotate,” said astrophysicist Peng Wang of the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP) in Germany in the study.

In the study, it was revealed that while the galaxies on one side of a filament were moving away, and the other side was heading closer in the vicinity, the whole filament was rotating at an estimated 100 kilometers per second.“These galaxies are moving on these corkscrew-like, helical orbits,” astronomer Libeskind explained. The filament that clung more closely with the massive clumps of galaxies rotated much faster, although it isn’t yet clear why.