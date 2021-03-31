Astronomers Discover Sprawling New Galaxy Clusters 'hiding' In Plain Sight

Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists on March 29 discovered new and ‘rare’ cluster of the galaxy CHIPS1911+4455, previously overlooked, containing thousands of other galaxies bound together by the gravitational force. In a release published on March 30, MIT scientists stated that roughly 1 percent of the galaxy cluster looks atypical and therefore could be easily misidentified. However, with the galactic cluster hunting telescopes, the researchers were able to detect a unique galaxy moving through the hot soup of gas called the intracluster medium. This smoke cloud that attributes to the star formation as the gases from it cool down contains more mass than the stars combined in all the galaxies, the study revealed.

Scientists at MIT were able to observe the hot gaseous cloud with space-based telescopes that created a fuzz halo of the X-rays. These radiation emissions helped the newly discovered galaxy become more apparent against other galactic entities. “X-rays around galaxy clusters made galactic neighbourhoods stand out from more discrete point sources of X-rays produced by, for example, a star or quasar,” scientists explained in the study.

"We'd been looking for a system like this for decades," McDonald said in the relase of the Phoenix cluster. And yet, it had been observed and passed over years prior, assumed to be a single galaxy instead of a cluster. "It'd been in the archive for decades and no one saw it. They were looking past it because it didn't look right."

Further, according to the theory proposed by the MIT Associate Professor Michael McDonald roughly nine years ago, that states some of these massive galaxy clusters may have evolved with exception of their cores, scientists noticed the hot, diffuse gas then cooling down process that was forming several thousand stars, a phenomenon typical to galaxies. In 2012, McDonalds discovered a unique galaxy cluster that shone bright like a point source in the X-ray with a ravenous black hole that consumes matter and spews X-rays. The core was so bright that it could diffuse the intracluster medium and stars in it were forming at a rate roughly 500 times higher than most other clusters. This led the researchers to set up a Clusters Hiding in Plain Sight (CHiPS) survey to detect such eccentric galaxy clusters lurking in the universe. The observations were recorded by Taweewat Somboonpanyakul, a graduate student in McDonald’s lab.

[The Phoenix Cluster. Credit: NASA]

[Image Credit: Twitter/@Step_Holt]

Resembles 'Phoenix clusters'

In the findings published in The Astrophysical Journal about the CHiPS survey’s result, scientists stated that they have been able to detect at least three new galaxies including the CHIPS1911+4455. All three galactic entities have been found to be similar to rapidly-star-forming Phoenix clusters, which are known to have twisted shapes with two extended arms. MIT researchers believe it may have collided with a smaller galaxy cluster. “It’s super unique compared to all the galaxy clusters that we now know,” Somboonpanyakul said in the release, adding that these clusters can help scientists understand how the universe expands and evolves. “We need to find all the clusters to get those things right,” McDonald explained. “Ninety-nine percent completion isn't enough if you want to push the frontier.”

(Image Credit: MIT)