Astronomers Find Two Colliding Neutron Stars That Possibly Gave Birth To A Magnet

A team of scientists has first witnessed the birth of a magnetar. The astronomers published their findings as a journal in the ads journal recently. They might be the first people to witness such a cosmic phenomenon.

More about the finding

Astrophysicist Wen-Fai Fong, who is at present working at the Northwestern University in Evanston found a flash of light along with his colleagues. They found that the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which is a space orbiting observatory from NASA, detected a huge blast of gamma rays on May 22. According to science news, the scientists delved further and tried to find more about this gamma ray blast. They analyzed the data and found that the infrared wavelength of the gamma rays were unique, In fact, the gamma ray was accompanied by a special glow, which is called Kilanova.

The Kilanovas are produced when a pair of neutron stars collide together. The neutron stars are basically dead stars. During the collision, the dead corpses merge and they create a neutron-rich core. This phenomenon is one of the extraordinary happenings in space and the scientists are extremely elated about it. Doctor Fong says that the collision causes the production of heavy elements. As per another article published on science news, the heavy material is in fact Strontium.

According to astronomers, the kilanovas are formed when the neutron stars merge together and they emit a bright light. In 2017 the Hubble space telescope found another kilanova and the light was detected by the telescope after 3 and 16 days of the collision.

According to science news, Fong and his colleagues found that the newly formed neutron star is shining with higher brightness and it may be magnetically charged. In other words, the neutron is possibly a magnetar. It is probably the first-ever magnetar captured after such a collision. Since the magnetar has a magnetic inclination it is able to support its rotation speed and can also emit energy faster. During the procedure, it may also shed some of its huge mass.

The magnate is also surrounded by a neutron-rich cosmic cloud. Hence, it will not probably turn into a black hole according to the research team. The Energy may help its cloud to glow brighter and pass on detectable Kilanova signals. Fong also explained the reason for the glowing light. According to science news, if this neutron became a black hole it would have emitted a huge amount of charged plasma rays that have the same speed as light.

Fong also added that this incident will help the scientists and astronomers to find more about the neutron including its stability and its size and its probable mass.