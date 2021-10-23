Astronomers Spot Explosive Star That Can Be Used To Make 'warning System' For Other Stars

In a first, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope provided astronomers with an “unprecedented” view of a "doomed" star's explosion at least 60 million light-years away and becoming a supernova in “real-time”. In a statement on Thursday, 21 October, NASA stated that the latest phenomena can provide astronomers to develop a “warning system” for other stars that are about to explode. The US space agency said that “like a witness to a violent death,” the Hubble Space Telescope provided a comprehensive view of the first moments of “cataclysmic demise”.

"Hubble's data, combined with other observations of the doomed star from space- and ground-based telescopes, may give astronomers an early warning system for other stars on the verge of blowing up,” it added.

Ryan Foley of the University of California, Santa Cruz, the leader of the team that made this discovery, noted that the researchers used to talk about supernova work like they were “crime scene investigators”. During the same, Foley explained that they would show up after the fact and then used to work on it, in a bid to determine, “what happened to that star.” However, he noted that after the NASA Hubble capture, the situation is different because the astronomers now know exactly what is going on and they saw “death in real-time.”

Supernova is in the interacting Butterfly galaxies

NASA has explained that the supernova named SN 2020fqv is present in the interacting Butterfly galaxies which are located around 60 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. It was initially discovered in April 2020 by Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California when the researchers learnt that the supernova was also being observed by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Since NASA’s satellite also has the ability to detect an assortment of other phenomena, the astronomers swiftly trained Hubble and the ground-based telescopes on it.

The combinations of all the observations gave the “first holistic view of a star in the very earliest stage of destruction. Hubble probed the material very close to the star, called circumstellar material, mere hours after the explosion,” said NASA. In the official release, the US space agency also explained that the same circumstellar material was blown off the star in the last year of its life. These observations helped the astronomers in understanding what was happening to the star just moments before it ultimately exploded.

