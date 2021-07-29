Astronomers Suggests 'SatHub' To Address The Rising Threat Of Satellite Megaconstellations

Amid the growing threat of satellite megaconstellations, astronomers are suggesting setting up a"SatHub" to address the issue. However, funding and support are necessary for carrying out the setup.

After a week-long workshop named Satellite Constellations 2 or SATCON 2, astronomers gave the proposal for developing SatHub. Many satellite companies participated in the seminar.

SatHub Project

As suggested by the astronomers during SATCON 2, SatHub will be adopted for implementing plans for the observations as new satellites go up.

Addressing a press briefing, Meredith Rawls, a research scientist at the University of Washington said, "The idea here is to have a one-stop shop for all of your different needs pertaining to low Earth orbit satellite constellation observations."

Furthermore, Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard and Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics said, "We also really like the SatHub concept. We think that's a natural home for people to go find the software, find the satellite catalogs, get access to the location predictions and find the documentation."

Funding of SatHub

Meanwhile, investment in the project is a major element for progressing. Proposals are due on September 10th, however, no confirmed timeline is yet provided on when SatHub can be available. This would depend on the funding.

The companies sending satellites to space should put the money towards the centre, said a scientist at the workshop.

Earlier in 2020, SATCON1 produced a report warning about the impacts of satellite megaconstellation on low Earth orbit. The report also gave several recommendations for addressing the challenges.

(Image source: Pixabay)