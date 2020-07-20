Astrophysicists Release 'largest 3D Map' Of The Entire Universe, Watch Video

In a breakthrough discovery, astrophysicists have released the “largest 3D map” of the entire universe on July 20 that has produced a “complete story of the expansion of the universe”. More than four million galaxies along with the ultra-bright, energy-packed quasars have been analysed by hundreds of the scientists from over 30 institutions under the project that was launched at least two decades ago called “Sloan Digital Sky Survey”. As per the official statement, the data for this survey was collected from an optical telescope dedicated to the project located in New Mexico, in the United States.

The latest six-year-long survey of the SDSS called “the extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey” (eBOSS included over 100 astrophysics with most of them being from EPFL (Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne) and was initiated by Jean-Paul Kneib who heads EPFL’s Astrophysics Laboratory.

Today we are releasing a comprehensive analysis of the largest 3-D map of the universe ever created, detailed in 23 papers. This is the culmination of @sdssurveys 20 years of cosmological studies.https://t.co/LyvUHDcQ6t — eBOSS (@eBOSSurvey) July 20, 2020

Therefore, official EPFL statement has called the recently released data of the night sky as an “unprecedented and ambitious astronomical survey” from 2014 to 2020 and it contributed to building upon the data acquired back in 1998. Therefore, ended up filling gaps of billions of years in cosmological history and enhance the understanding of the mechanisms that cause the expansion of the universe. Watch:

Read - EROSITA Telescope Takes First Ever ‘all-sky Image’ With Complete Universe X-ray

Read - Telescope Captures New X-ray Map Of The Universe, And It's Breathtaking

A gap of ‘11 billion years’ filled

Cosmologist Kyle Dawson of the University of Utah who also led the announcement of the team on July 20 said that there was a ‘troublesome gap’ of 11 billion years, which have now been filled by the continues observations over the years. The survey ended up providing additional information on the Universe and astrophysicists are now able to provide ‘substantial advances’ in cosmology especially in the last decade.

“We know both the ancient history of the Universe and its recent expansion history fairly well, but there’s a troublesome gap in the middle 11 billion years,” said Kyle Dawson. “Thanks to five years of continuous observations, we have worked to fill in that gap, and we are using that information to provide some of the most substantial advances in cosmology in the last decade.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Paul Kneib also said, “In 2012, I launched the eBOSS project with the idea of ​​producing the most complete 3D map of the Universe throughout the lifetime of the Universe...It is a great pleasure to see the culmination of this work today. "

Read - Scientists To Unveil 12 Billion-year-old Signal From Universe’s ‘Dark Age’: Reports

Read - 'Wolfe Disk': Huge Rotating Disk Galaxy In Distant Universe Baffles Astronomers