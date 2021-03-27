AVSAR App Download Details, What It Is, Features, Guidelines & More

In these challenging times when humans are adapting to the new normal, technology has served its purpose as a boon in connecting people, education, food order, grocery shopping, authorisation, and more. India has taken some interesting steps to make everything digital with the help of apps and websites which has created a lot of online platforms for the end-users. Currently, the Haryana Government launched the Avsar app for students in the state. And, that is why many users are wondering about Avsar app download, what it is and features. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the Avsar app?

The Chief Minister’s Office of Haryana launched the application called the Avsar app to make conducting online exams easier. Although classes for the students would continue online through EDUSAT, this newly launched application will bring better features to the examinations that are going to be held on the platform. Avsar App provides all curriculum mapped content curated and delivered to students on their mobiles. Below is the list of all the Avsar app features that you need to know -

Assessments

Surveys

Access to Learning Material

Videos By Teachers

EduSat lecture Schedule

News

Avsar app download details -

To download the Avsar app, you need to go to the Google Play Store app

From there, you need to use the search bar and type "Avsar app"

Once you find the application, just tap to open it.

Now, all you need to do is click on the "Install" button and wait for it to download.

Once, it has been downloaded, just tap on "Open" and start using the application

As per the official statement, “Monthly assessment tests will be started from the first week of January through this Avsar mobile app. Teachers have been directed to register every student on the AVSAR app and ensure that students are using this app regularly. All the teachers have been directed to attend the school every day to update the skill passbook and also update the details about continuous comprehensive assessment work”. If there is any negligence for the usage of the app, the teachers and the head of schools would be held responsible

Promo Image ~ Google Play Store