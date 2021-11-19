Axiom Space Announces 25 Science Experiments To Be Conducted By Its Private Crew

Axiom Space is sending its first private crew to the International Space Station next year. It has announced the 25 science experiments that the astronauts will conduct in space. Named Ax-1, the mission consists of four members - Mission Commander Michael López-Alegría, who is also the Axiom's VP, Pilot Larry Connor and mission specialists Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. All four members will hitch a ride aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and as per multiple media reports, each of the passengers has paid a whopping $55 million for the upcoming ride. According to Axiom's official release, President and CEO of Axiom Space Michael Suffredini said,

Humanity has only scratched the surface of low-Earth orbit's potential for breakthrough innovation and Axiom was founded to push that envelope – first with private astronaut missions to ISS, followed by the launch and operation of the world's first commercial space station, and eventually the creation of a rotating city in space and scaled human presence in orbit.

He added that he applauds the commitment of the Ax-1 crew for their scientific pursuit and asserted that this mission will make space accessible to private citizens and organizations for meaningful discoveries for the first time.

Experiments will focus on science, education, and outreach: Axiom

As the company states, the 25 experiments under the Ax-1 mission will focus on science, education, and outreach. The astronauts will spend two days in orbit before entering the ISS, where they will stay for eight days. It has been known that all the experiments to be carried to the space station have been chosen by the crew members. Mission pilot Larry Connor's research projects for example are the result of long-time partnerships with Mayo Clinic.

His experiments will provide data on space travel's impact on senescent cells and heart health. James Kirkland from Mayo Clinic said, "Ninety-five percent of what we're trying to do is to benefit people on Earth. I work in geriatrics. I never thought I'd be working with people headed to space, yet here we are." The crew of four was first announced in January this year, which will launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in February 2022.

Image: Twitter/@AxiomSpace