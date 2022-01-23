Babies Can Identify Close Relationships, Sure Signs Of Love Based On THIS One Clue

Babies and young children can determine whether they have a strong relationship and a mutual obligation to care for an adult via a unique trait that may be critical for surviving in human society. MIT neuroscientists have now identified a specific signal among toddlers that helps them foster stronger bonds with certain individuals over others. In a new study published on Jan 22, it was revealed that babies “expect saliva-sharing people to help each other when one is suffering, rather than sharing toys or interacting in other ways without saliva exchange.” As per the researchers, babies can use these clues and eventually figure out who is most likely to provide help, which in turn helps them navigate social relationships.

“Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at what happens around them”, Rebecca Saxe, the John W. Jarve Professor of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, a member of MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research and the Center for Brains, Minds, and Machines (CBMM) said in the study.

Infants' tricks to distinguish between thick and casual relationships

MIT postdoc Ashley Thomas, who is also affiliated with the CBMM, is the lead author of the study, that was published in the Science journal. She says that human societies, including babies and adults, typically distinguish between “thick” and “thin” relationships. Thick relationships usually imply the relations among the family members, which features strong levels of attachment, obligation, and mutual responsiveness. Individuals in thick relationships are more willing to share bodily fluids such as saliva, she adds citing the anthropologists’ observations.

“That inspired both the question of whether infants distinguish between those types of relationships, and whether saliva sharing might be a really good cue they could use to recognize them”, Thomas said.

In the study, researchers stated that they first observed several toddlers aged 16.5 to 18.5 months and babies aged 8.5 to 10 months to see their connection aspects. They made kids watch interactions between human actors and puppets. In the first set of experiments, a puppet shared an orange with one actor, then tossed a ball back and forth with a different actor. Children watched these initial interactions, and when the puppet showed distress after it was thrown, children would look first at the person whom they expected to help, who most likely are people that are thick relationships, such as parents. MIT team found that the children were more likely to look toward the actors who had shared food with the puppet, expecting help, and not at the one who had shared a toy when the puppet was in distress being tossed later.

In the second part of the experiment, which established saliva trait, scientists asked the actor to place her finger in her mouth and then into the mouth of the puppet, and separately place a finger on her own forehead and then onto the forehead of the puppet. Later when the said actor expressed distress while standing between the two puppets, children all looked towards the puppet with whom the actor had shared saliva. The findings suggest that saliva sharing is an important clue for the children that helps them learn about social relationships, as well as the people around them, the researchers say. The study was conducted shortly before COVID-19 lockdown started with babies who came to the lab with their families.