Bacteria-infected Mosquitoes Developed By ICMR-VCRC Can Help Control Dengue, Chikungunya

In an attempt to curb vector-borne diseases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) have created two mosquito colonies infected with a bacterium that aims to control the dengue strain, ANI reported.

In order to slow the spread of the viral disease, the ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre in Puducherry developed two colonies of Aedes aegypti that were infected with the wMel and wAlbB Wolbachia strains. These colonies have been labelled Ae. aegypti (Pud). Notably, the Aedes aegypti is a kind of mosquito that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro, yellow fever viruses, etc.

Explaining the development, ICMR-VCRC Director, Dr Ashwani Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, "It is actually an endosymbiont. We call it endo means inside and biont means give and take relationship. What does it do in the sitting in every cell of mosquito, it actually makes it a home and then all Wolbachia here can effectively control the viruses, like dengue virus."

How will mosquito colony help control dengue and chikungunya?

It is significant to mention that the Indian government gave its approval for the import of about 10,000 eggs from Australia's Monash University(public research university) that included the two strains wMel and wAlbB for the current study.

"These Wolbachia eggs we hatch the mosquitoes and then we back cross them with the local strain of Puducherry Aedes aegypti and now we have created mosquitoes of Puducherry having Wolbachia. After backcrossing now we have stable lines of Wolbachia carrying these mosquitoes,” Dr Ashwani said.

These mosquitoes have been found fit for replacing both dengue and chikungunya viruses, Dr Ashwani informed, adding, "We have done their fitness studies, we have done their virus challenge studies and we have found that in need they can bring down substantially number of these viruses of both dengue and chikungunya viruses."

Govt approval pending

The expert mentioned the technology's strong potential and said that although the study had been underway for four years and was finally finished, official permissions were still pending. The actual project may need numerous government approvals as ‘mosquitoes are to be released every week in the local areas’.

“There can be sensitivities about the release of mosquitoes because every week releases the mosquitoes in the local area in order to replace the local population with the Wolbachia carrying mosquitoes. So, you have to prepare communities, political leaders, and society as a whole in accepting that the mosquitoes are being released,” Dr Ashwani informed.

Since the female mosquitoes will mate with the local males and generate the next generation, which will have the Wolbachia, he continued, "It's like mosquitoes are replacing the mosquitoes," and the local population will be replaced gradually and progressively. He further stated that they have eggs and mosquitoes in the lab and whenever it's required, they will release them after the government's approval.

It is pertinent to mention that 10,172 dengue cases have been reported in India this year as of May 31, with a maximum from Tamil Nadu- 2,548 cases, followed by Karnataka (1,714).

(With inputs from ANI)