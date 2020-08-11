Best Ways To See The Perseid Meteor Shower, Peak Timings, Perseus Location And More

The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most cherished meteor showers. This shower takes place every year in the months of July-August. According to a report by space.com, the Perseid Meteor Shower peak will take place on August 12 this year. Further, this phenomenon will take place in the morning. Are you wondering, “What are the best ways to see the Perseid Meteor Shower”? Here is a list of some of the best ways to see the Perseid Meteor Shower:

Best ways to see the Perseid Meteor Shower:

It is best to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower after midnight. However, make sure that you are observing the shower before moonrise. According to several studies, meteor numbers increase after midnight. Further, some lucky skywatchers might be able to catch a glimpse of an earthgrazer: a slow, long, colourful meteor that travels horizontally in the night sky.

Skywatchers must try to place themselves in the moon’s shadow. Further, you must try to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower in the moonlight. Skywatchers can place a large object between the moon and themselves. This will enable one to catch several glimpses of the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Several meteor showers even last for weeks. Hence one can even view the Perseid Meteor Shower after its peak time.

It is best to view the Perseid Meteor Shower in a dark countryside area or suburbs. Further, camping for a few hours will make for a memorable experience.

It is also preferable to sit in an area that is not too polluted.

A reclining chair will help one to get a great view of the Perseid Meteor Shower.

If you are unable to catch a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower, you can visit the Nasa Meteor Watch page on Facebook. You can catch the Meteor shower at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Indian Standard Time.

Perseid meteor shower time:

According to space.com pre-dawn hours are best for viewing the meteor shower. While this shower will peak on August 12, it will also be visible on August 11 and August 13. Further skywatchers might also be able to catch a glimpse of meteors between midnight and dawn.

Where is Perseus in the night sky?

Are you wondering, “Where is Perseus in the night sky”? The Perseus constellation is located in the Northern sky. Further, it lies next to the Andromeda Constellation.

All images sourced from Shutterstock