Betamethasone May Reduce Side Effects Of Radiation Therapy For Prostate Cancer: Study

The steroid betamethasone may be used to reduce the side effects caused by radiation therapy for prostate cancer, according to a recent study published by the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center. The study's results were published in the "International Journal of Molecular Sciences."

The lab study led by Luksana Chaiswing, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, is the first to demonstrate that betamethasone makes cancer cells more susceptible to radiation therapy while shielding healthy prostate cells from damage caused by the treatment.

According to Chaiswing, the effectiveness of radiation therapy must be increased while normal tissue injury is protected against. The development of such techniques would greatly enhance prostate cancer control and the patient's quality of life.

Findings from the study

The team looked at about 700 drugs that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for characteristics such as preventing radiation therapy's cytotoxicity from harming non-cancerous cells, eradicating prostate cancer cells, and increasing hydrogen peroxide levels in both cancerous and non-cancerous cells.

The corticosteroid betamethasone, which is licensed for the treatment of inflammation and cancer of the hematological system, was one of the top five drugs with all the desired properties. Betamethasone increases hydrogen peroxide levels in healthy, non-cancerous prostate cells, which activates "RelB," a protective protein.

Speaking about the result of the study Chaiswing said, "This could result in a new anticancer regimen that enhances the effectiveness of radiation therapy by sensitizing tumor tissue to radiation while also protecting normal tissue from radiation-induced side effects, which could lead to improved quality of life for cancer survivors."

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, except for skin cancer. According to 'Epidemilogy of Prostate Cancer in India', published in the National Library of Medicine, in major Indian cities like Delhi, Kolkatta, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. It is the third most common cancer in cities like Bangalore and Mumbai, and is among the top ten most common cancers in the remaining population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) of India.

