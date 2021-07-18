Bezos Set To Blast Off On Blue Origin's First Crewed Flight; Check Who Is Accompanying Him

Blue Origin's introductory flight is scheduled to depart with Jeff Bezos and four others including brother Mark Bezos. The flight would accommodate four people including 57-year-old Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark. Mark is the family financer who heads the Bezos Family Foundation. An 82-year-old astronaut, Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch teen, Oliver Daemen.

The maiden flight would touch the Karman line on July 20, Tuesday. About 100kilometeres above the Earth's mean sea level, the 'imaginary' Karman line is the boundary between the Earth's atmosphere and the other space. The Blue Origin LLC and its rival Virgin Galactic are the first of its kind commercial spacecrafts that have opened up a new window to the space race.

The Travellers

The first traveller in the trip is none other than Amazon head, Jeff Bezos. The 57-year-old business tycoon is the founder and chairman of Amazon. Second in line is Jeff's brother and best friend Mark Bezos. Mark was invited by his brother to join the mission. He had asked Mark to accompany him to space through an Instagram video, which went viral immediately after it was shared.

Thirdly, path-breaking astronaut, Wally Funk is said to have become the oldest woman to travel to space. Interestingly, Wally took her first flight lesson when she was just nine years old. She served as the chief pilot in several flight schools after becoming the first female safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The youngest of the lot is Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old teen who replaced the winner of the 28million dollar public auction for the seat. Daemen is a space enthusiast who also holds a private pilot's license. According to CNBC, Daemen's ticket was purchased by his father, who is the Chief of a private equity firm.

Interesting facts about Blue Origin

From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

The commercial spacecraft has aimed to allow space access to normal human beings. It has been engineered for a rocket-powered Vertical Takeoff and Landing. It is built on a resumable rocket called New Shepard. New Shepard took its first test flight on April 29, 2015, when it reached an altitude of about 93.5kilometers. Later on, Blue Origin flew the same Shepard in November 2015 and simultaneously in January 2016, when it touched the 101.7kilometer boundary. The New Shepard can accommodate as many as 6 people inside its 530cubic feet of space. It has been built with windows with transmitting 92% lights.

The Space Race

With highly symbolic flights by rivals Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin just days apart, the era of space travel is ready to surge. Earlier, only highly trained astronauts used to go to orbit to conduct sophisticated space operations and explorations. However, this is no longer the case. Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, are offering “commoners” a journey to space.

Blue Origin's official Twitter account has made a comparison between their trip to space and what Virgin Galactic has to offer. The message aims to make a clear distinction between the two services on offer, with Blue Origin leading the comparison. Their windows are the most prominent feature they boast about. Blue Origin also promises to have a little impact on the ozone layer, despite the Virgin Galactic trip having a high impact.

(Image credit: AP)