Billie Eilish To Receive German Sustainability Award From ESA Astronaut In Space

Pop music sensation Billie Eilish will be awarded the German Sustainability Award on Friday for her contributions to climate advocacy. The superstar will virtually receive the award from European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer who is currently aboard the International Space Station. December 3 will mark the 14th edition of the German Sustainability Awards and the event will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany starting at 11:30 pm (IST). Maurer, who hails from Germany, informed about the event via Twitter and emphasised the importance of space experiments and the efforts to protect the Earth.

There's no planet like home🌍 That's why data @esa collects in space, @ISS_research & the actions we all take for our Earth are so important. Tonight I'll virtually present an honorary @_DNP_ award to @billieeilish for her climate advocacy 👏

More👉https://t.co/ZOoxg2E526 pic.twitter.com/4DS3ZbAYnP — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 3, 2021

Billie Eilish lauded for her environmental efforts

According to an official press release, Eilish has been chosen for the Honorary Award for her commitment to climate protection and sustainability. With a combined following of over 100 million on social media, the 19-year-old is also being lauded for using her influence to raise awareness about the alarming environmental crisis and keeping her tours as green as possible.

The award's initiator, Stefan Schulze-Hausmann, said as per the release, "Everyone is urged to contribute what they can to climate protection in their respective fields, a fundamental aspect that connects the astronaut and this artist". The best example of Eilish's efforts is the lending of her trailblazing hit Ocean Eyes for media campaigns in raising awareness about the conservation of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Billie Eilish lends her song for conservation purposes

The superstar collaborated with the non-profit program CoralWatch to help in the conservation of the world’s largest coral reef. Taking to their Facebook handle, CoralWatch announced the deal, along with a short interview video of Elijah wherein he explained how he approached the singer and explained the cause. 'Somehow it got to her' and she eventually and she said yes, he stated.

Other awardees recognised for their environmental efforts

Apart from Eilish, the winners for the award include Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker, who will also receive the award virtually. Besides, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission and climatologist John Schellnhuber are also among the winners of this year's German Sustainability Award. To provide musical accompaniment to the ceremony, celebrities like Joss Stone, Chris de Burgh and Nathan Evans will embrace the event.

(Image: Twitter/@astro_matthias)