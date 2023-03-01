Biocomputers Powered By Human Brain Cells Could Soon Become a Reality, Claim Researchers

A new study has revealed that futuristic biocomputers that may use human brain cells can soon become a reality.

According to the research conducted by Johns Hopkins University's scientists and the results of the study published in "Frontiers in Science", brain organoids taken from tiny human skin samples can be used to create biocomputers.

Notably, this creation would bring a huge revolution in the hi-tech world.

Biocomputers functioning on human brain cells may soon become a reality? Here's what scholars have to say

"Biocomputing is an enormous effort at compacting computational power and increasing its efficiency to push past our current technological limits," the research team claimed. During the research, the experts used brain tissue the size of a pen dot for experiments, which was used the same as biological hardware. Researchers revealed that although computers can solve complex calculations that are difficult for human brains, but when it comes to making complex logical decisions the computers might fail.

"The brain is still unmatched by modern computers. Frontier, the latest supercomputer in Kentucky, is a $600 million, 6,800-square-foot installation. Only in June of last year, it exceeded for the first time the computational capacity of a single human brain—but using a million times more energy," the lead scientist stated.

During the research process, the experts started growing and assembling brain cells into functional organoids using human skin samples, and then these cells were reprogrammed into embryonic, stem cell-like states. The researchers aimed at creating supercomputers with these organoids and believed that these biological parts will decrease the energy-consumption demands of AI.

It is pertinent to mention here that this study has opened the door to new research into neuroscience. "This opens up research on how the human brain works. Because you can start manipulating the system and doing things you cannot ethically do with human brains," the researcher claimed, reported Sputnik.