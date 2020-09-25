Blue Origin All Set To Launch New Shepard Rocket; Live Stream Details

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has formed a spaceflight company named Blue origin which is scheduled to launch its New Shephard rocker to the edge of Earth's atmosphere. There were multiple delays for the same which the Blue Shepherd has been subjected to with one coming as early as yesterday. The social media account of Blue Origin had revealed that they discovered a potential issue with the power supply which led to the delay in the launch. The launch has been scheduled now for 8:30 PM IST.

Blue Origin - New Shepard launch

The space research company will be launching the New Shepard rocket to the edge of the space form its West Texas launch site, this will mark the seventh flight for this specific rocket. While Elon Musk has been all the rage about making reusable rockets, Blue Origin has been doing the same. This will also mark the first launch the company does in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had last launched the New Shepard back in December 2019.

Image courtesy - Blue Origin official website

Where to watch the launch?

Blue Origin has put up a YouTube live event on their official channel. Interested viewers can simply go to Blue Origin's YouTube channel and watch the event. While the launch has been scheduled for 8:30 PM IST, the live event will be kicking off half an hour prior at 8 PM IST. The link for the same has been provided below -

During its flight, the New Shepard rocket will be carrying tech for NASA. The tech includes 12 payloads which will be dropped at the edge of the Earth's atmosphere. According to PopularMechanics, the payload will also include an experiment that tests the botanical ability of plants to grow in microgravity. The payload will also include an innovative way to attach probes to asteroids.

The drop-offs have been designed to advance NASA's Artemis Program which aims of putting humans back to the moon in 2024. Interestingly, the hardware for deorbit, descent, and landing sensors have been mounted to the outside of the rocket instead of it being on the inside. Whereas, NASA will also be providing a few details about the Artemis program during the beginning.

