Blue Origin's 'New Glenn Rocket' Found Its New, Shiny & HUGE Mission Control Centre

Blue Origin, an aerospace company, has completed the production of its mission control centre to monitor the organisation's future launch of the New Glenn rocket. The mission control centre is constructed in Cape Canaveral, Florida for its engineers so that they can do the monitoring work efficiently. Blue Origin has recently shared the video of its vast and spacious centre which is filled with curved table rows and displays which are placed smartly in front of a large screen.

More about Blue Origin mission control centre and its New Glenn Rocket

Blue Origin mission control centre will be directed towards dealing with the functionalities of the New Glenn Rocket. It is located in Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Factory in Cape Province which is known for developing exceptional rockets for a past few years. The New Glenn Rocket is expected to be enormously huge with 95 meters [313 feet] of height and it is capable of carrying objects of weight up till 45 metric tons [nearly 100,000 pounds] into the low Earth orbit.

The most alluring feature about New Glenn is that it can be partially reused and it is capable of landing on a floating platform like the sea. The features are similar to Elon Musk's SpaceX program 'Falcon 9 rocket'.

Also Read | SpaceX plans to send tourists to International Space Station by 2021

Also Read | Chinese company designs 'wearable space device' to kill coronavirus

The Blue Origin Mission Control video

An inside look at our completed mission control in the #NewGlenn rocket factory. pic.twitter.com/65FAhPBbgh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 11, 2020

The Blue Origin Mission Control video was released yesterday on March 11. Many videos have been shared by the aerospace company on the development of its project. According to the reports, the New Glenn Rocket is expected to make its first flight in 2021.

The largest structure of our #NewGlenn rocket is the reusable first stage tank. Tank production is well underway in the high bay of our factory in Cape Canaveral, FL. pic.twitter.com/Kl6obuMYVc — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 5, 2020

Here’s an inside look at how a #NewGlenn 7 meter fairing is designed, and the capabilities it brings to commercial, civil and national security customers. pic.twitter.com/TQDbB1RJTk — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 3, 2020

Also Read | Two commercial satellites create history by docking mid-space to extend one's life

Also Read | Satellite almost on empty gets new life after space docking