Boeing’s Starliner Orbital Test Halts On Ground Due To Technical Glitch; Next Window Aug 7

The much-anticipated launch of Boeing’s Starliner test flight on Wednesday was stalled again following a series of delays in the takeoff due to the technical glitch and the aerospace firm declined to say when it was targeting for its next attempt. On Aug.4, as NASA and Boeing's officials stated that the Starliner and its Atlas V rocket were ready to launch despite the bad weather and the afternoon thunderstorms along Florida’s east coast.

As the spacecraft amid the turbulent weather conditions made the launch attempt, it encountered a snag in a valve in the reaction control system, Boeing and NASA engineers then spent an entire afternoon trying to determine the cause, said in a statement. Boeing’s starliner had suffered an “unexpected valve position indications” within the spacecraft’s propulsion system, which the engineers were inspecting was caused by the position of the valves or the errant sensor reading. But the issue definitely needed more investigation.

“We’re going to let the data lead our work,” said Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program vice president and program manager John Vollmer in a statement. “Our team has worked diligently to ensure the safety and success of this mission, and we will not launch until our vehicle is performing nominally and our teams are confident it is ready to fly,” he added.

This morning, after the @ulalaunch team completes #AtlasV operations our teams will roll the rocket and #Starliner back to the Vertical Integration Facility for inspection and testing to inform next steps for our OFT-2 mission.



More updates as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YzF6yaaaYK — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) August 4, 2021

The launch window for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is thinning out, according to officials. Starliner was scheduled to launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. But if the technical snag with the Starliner capsule is not fixed it can next be launched on August 7 and 8. While the engineers at NASA and the aerospace firm Boeing plan to invest “whatever time is necessary,” the entire operation stopped on the ground is creating fears that the spacecraft might never make it to the ISS after the engineering teams ruled out a number of potential causes, unable to resolve the problem.

“Mission teams have decided to roll the Atlas V and Starliner back to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) for further inspection and testing where access to the spacecraft is available. Boeing will power down the Starliner spacecraft this evening,” NASA said in a news release on Aug 4, Wednesday.

Alongside @BoeingSpace, we'll take more time to ensure #Starliner is ready to launch to the @Space_Station. We’re standing down from a Aug. 4 launch attempt & will return the spacecraft to the Vertical Integration Facility for further inspection & testing https://t.co/jvK5qWE3nR pic.twitter.com/oI30uJeqnW — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2021

400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies halted on ground

Developed in collaboration with NASA's Commercial Crew Program, Boeing's Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft was designed to accommodate seven passengers for missions to low-Earth orbit. For NASA service missions to the International Space Station (ISS), it was supposed to carry up to four NASA-sponsored crew members and time-critical scientific research. Boeing's 21st-century space capsule is reusable up to 10 times with a six-month turnaround time and flaunts wireless internet and tablet technology for the NASA crew.

The spacecraft is tasked with carrying more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies to the space station. It will return to Earth with more than 550 pounds of cargo, including the reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members,” NASA said