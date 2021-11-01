Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Grooves Perfectly To Mick Jagger's Song 'Start Me Up'; Watch

In a rockstar tribute to the rock band The Rolling Stones, engineers from Boston Dynamics taught its Spot robot to dance and lip-sync to band member Mick Jagger's Start me up music video. According to a report by Daily Mail, the tribute was offered by the robot on the 40th anniversary of the band's Tattoo You album, in a YouTube video that has now garnered over one million views. In the video, three other dog-like robots can also be spotted who filled in for Jagger's band members Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts. Check out the groovy video below.

Throughout the video, all the robots recreating the famous dance sequence were seen perfectly lip-syncing and using their long robotic neck to make movements that the artists made using their arms. The Spot robot by Boston Dynamics was introduced in 2015, two years after the company introduced its human-like Atlas in 2013. Starting its operations in 2009, the company has launched a gamut of life-like, powerful and strong robots serving in various industries.

The Spot Robot

This bright yellow coloured dog-like robot entered the commercial markets in 2020 and the firm promoted it as an agile robot that can climb stairs, transverse in terrains where other robots can not and can perform a variety of tasks. Initially, Boston Dynamics solely focused on research and development and was funded by the US Department of Defense, but it won the market after introducing the sci-fi robots, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Spot has become the most recognisable product of the company as the firm claims to have sold several hundred Spot robots over the years, and it now costs around $75,000 for just the entry-level models. Earlier, only around 150 robots were utilised by businesses and research facilities as Spot was available only for short-term lease.

Among the various features comes the easy handling of the robot which the company claims that users can do using an intuitive tablet application and built-in stereo cameras. Moreover, Spot can carry and power up to 14kg of inspection equipment and can be programmed to perform repeatable autonomous missions.

