Cambridge Scientists Indentify Signals Used By Fetuses To Communicate With Mother For Food

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have identified new signals that a fetus produces in a mother’s womb to control the supply of nutrients. According to the experts, the fetuses experience a higher need for communication with the mother over time as they require higher levels of nutrients with growth. The nutrients from a mother to a fetus are transferred using a specialised organ called the placenta, which contains cells from both baby and mother and is responsible for nourishment via blood vessels.

“As it grows in the womb, the fetus needs food from its mum, and healthy blood vessels in the placenta are essential to help it get the correct amount of nutrients it needs”, study author Dr Ionel Sandovici said in a report by the University.

Experts reveal importance of communication between mother and fetus

The experts of the study, which has been published in Developmental Cell, say that since an unhindered communication between the fetus and mother is crucial, it is a break in this communication that causes poor growth in some babies. They noted that 10% and 15% of babies grow poorly in the womb, often showing reduced growth of blood vessels in the placenta.

“We’ve identified one way that the fetus uses to communicate with the placenta to prompt the correct expansion of these blood vessels. When this communication breaks down, the blood vessels don’t develop properly and the baby will struggle to get all the food it needs”, Sandovici added.

The experts found that the fetus sends a signal known as IGF2 that reaches the placenta and noted that the levels of IGF2 progressively increase over time. It is worth mentioning that the scientists were able to reach their conclusion after observing genetically engineered mice. Interestingly, the findings revealed that the genes of the father in the fetus acts rather selfishly as it demands higher levels of nutrients from the mother while the maternal genes act exactly opposite.

“In our study, the father’s gene drives the fetus’s demands for larger blood vessels and more nutrients, while the mother’s gene in the placenta tries to control how much nourishment she provides. There’s a tug-of-war taking place, a battle of the sexes at the level of the genome”, author Miguel Constância said.

Now that the discovery has been made, the scientists said that their findings will allow a better understanding of how the fetus, placenta and mother communicate with each other during pregnancy.

(Image: University of Cambridge)