Can Greenhouse Gas Become A Major Source Of Fuel? Here's What This Study Claims

Excess carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere might soon turn out to be the major source of fuel as scientists are trying to churn out ethanol by converting the greenhouse gas, a recent study revealed. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the experiment is reportedly an attempt towards a zero-net-carbon technology. If successful, the ethanol converted from major greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and hydrogen will be useful as a fuel and other chemical applications.

The experiment

The experiment led by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory is basically about catalysing a reaction pathway that transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) into ethanol (C2H6O) by combining caesium, copper, and zinc oxide into a close-contact configuration, as per reports by EurekAlert. Tiny amounts of copper and caesium were deposited onto the surface of zinc oxide to form an interface. Following this, the researchers turned to an x-ray technique called x-ray photoemission spectroscopy which tracked a change in the reaction mechanism for CO2 hydrogenation when the elements were combined. It was observed that when the components were brought together in a certain configuration, a new route opens which makes conversion of carbon double bond into ethanol possible. However, the active sites of caesium, copper, and zinc must be fairly tuned for this process to happen, said the report.

Challenges to the experiment

Converting carbon dioxide to ethanol will produce safer and potent fuel options, but scientists have shown concerns about the challenges that block the reaction. They stated that none of the elements involved in the process can individually, or in pairs of two, catalyse the CO2 conversion. Besides, one of the researchers stated that the complexity of the reaction and the difficulty of controlling C-C bond formation makes ethanol synthesis extremely difficult. Moreover, applying an ideal catalyst for the conversion of CO2 into higher alcohols, which are considered better fuels, is another challenge the researchers are reportedly facing. Still, one of the researchers, Ping Liu believes that currently just figuring out the configuration necessary for ethanol synthesis is a big breakthrough but a deep-dive is still required to achieve the desired results, says the report.

