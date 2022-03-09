Carbon Dioxide Levels Rose By 6% To Reach All-time High Of 36.3 Billion Tonne In 2021: IEA

A new report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has revealed that the global carbon dioxide (CO2) levels have risen to 6% in 2021. As a result, the amount of CO2 has increased to a record 36.3 billion tonnes, which is the highest level ever. The reason for this is being accredited to global economies bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic which caused an increase in energy demands.

"The Covid-19 pandemic had far-reaching impacts on energy demand in 2020, reducing global CO2 emissions by 5.2%," the report said as per Daily Mail. "The recovery of energy demand in 2021 was compounded by adverse weather and energy market conditions, which led to more coal being burnt despite renewable power generation registering its largest-ever annual growth", it added.

Coal accounts for 40% of the global CO2 rise

The IEA has prepared the report based on data from region-by-region and fuel-by-fuel analysis and includes data from the energy, economic and weather data from different nations. Surprisingly, the contribution of coal in the global rise of CO2 emissions last year was around 40%, which took the number to 15.3 billion tonnes, an all-time high, as per the report. CO2 emissions from natural gas were also considered along with emissions from oil, which hit 7.5 billion tonnes and 10.7 billion tonnes, respectively. On the upside, however, global electricity generation from renewable energy sources and nuclear power had a higher share than coal during the same time.

"Gas-to-coal switching pushed up global CO2 emissions from electricity generation by well over 100 million tonnes, notably in the United States and Europe where competition between gas and coal power plants is tightest", the report added. As for the emitters of CO2, China was found to be the biggest contributor as it produced 750 million tonnes higher than what it produced in 2019. Emissions in India were also found to be at an all-time high, making the two Asian countries the biggest emitters last year.

Image: Unsplash