CaSSIS: What Is The Colour And Stereo Surface Imaging System? Find Out

The Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) is the main imaging system which is installed on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) of the European Space Agency. This was launched on the 14th of March in the year 2016. Continue reading to know more about this Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System on mars rover.

CaSSIS on Mars Rover

The main intention of the CaSSIS system is to acquire moderately high resolution (somewhere around 4.6 m/pixel) targeted images of Mars and that too at a rate of 10–20 images every day. This needs to be done from a roughly circular orbit 400 km above the surface. Each image can be acquired in up to four colours and stereo capability is foreseen by making use of a mechanism known as a novel rotation mechanism. According to this, a typical product from one image acquisition will be a 9.5 km×∼45 km9.5 km×∼45 km swath in full colour and stereo in one over-flight of the target. All this process will be able to reduce the atmospheric influences inherent in stereo and colour products from previous high-resolution imagers.

CaSSIS retain much of the capability of the original HiSCI concept and hence its scientific usefulness as a full-swath colour, stereo imaging system at a resolution exceeding most previous imagers with the exception of HiRISE (McEwen et al. 2007) and the Mars Orbital Camera, MOC (Malin et al. 1992). This was defined as providing,

Stereo imaging within one pass over a target

Colour information in at least 3 filters within the visible to near-IR range with a signal to noise ratio exceeding 100

≤5 m/px scale (∼10 m resolution)

Multi-local time observations (which is, in effect, provided by the spacecraft orbit described elsewhere)

Complementary capability with respect to existing data sets.

The CaSSIS system came into the design in order to provide the highest resolution (∼4.6 m/pixel) coverage of Mars everywhere excluding the ∼2.5% of Mars’ surface which is covered by HiRISE (and only ∼0.5% in colour or stereo) and a few more per cent that is actually covered by the highest resolution MOC data.

