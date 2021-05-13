Cats Prefer To Sit In Square-like Boxes Due To Visual Illusions, Claims Study

Cats are known to place themselves in mischievously enigmatic places. From under the sofa to empty square boxes, the felines have repeatedly caught eyeballs with their rare resting places. With square boxes continuing to be their top pick, the internet remains flooded with videos showing feline species spending hours in card box boxes. Now a team of researchers from New York have found the reason behind it.

In a recent study published in the science journal Applied Animal Behavior Science, researchers revealed that cats were more likely to sit inside 2-D shapes that imitate an illusion of a square. The research is titled ‘If I fits I sits: A citizen science investigation into illusory contour susceptibility in domestic cats’. The researchers believe that the study could give them an increased insight into the furry beings’ perception of visual illusions.

'Kanizsa Square Illusion’

For the purpose of research, pet owners were asked to create the illusion of square-like shapes by using basic materials like paper and tape. The shapes that were made consisted of only corners and not edges. It is to be noted that these illusions are popularly known as ‘Kanizsa Square Illusion’. Cat owners were then asked to place these fake squares along with real squares across the house. The third category of a misshaped fake Kanizsa was also deployed.

The study aimed to find if the cats spent at least three seconds at any of them. The study involved over 400 cats but only 30 of them completed the experiment. In the aftermath, researchers found that nine cats consistently sat in one of the shapes. They sat on the regular square eight times, the Kanizsa “fake square” seven times, and its misshapen derivative only once. Essentially, what this reveals is that cats chose the illusory square as much as the real square, meaning they’re susceptible to the same thing experienced by humans when it comes to 2-D objects.

Image: Pixabay