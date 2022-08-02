Last Updated:

Centre Has Prepared National Hydrogen Mission Draft: MoS Khuba Informs Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Bhagwanth Khuba informed on Tuesday that the draft Hydrogen Mission document has been prepared.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Centre

Image: Unsplash/Representative


The Central government on Tuesday informed that the draft Hydrogen Mission document has been prepared.

In his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission.

"The ministry of new and renewable energy has accordingly prepared a draft Mission document," Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Bhagwanth Khuba said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the minister, the draft mission proposes a framework for demand creation, a basket of measures to support production and utilisation of green hydrogen and support for indigenous manufacturing.

Besides, it also includes research and development work, pilot projects, enabling policies and regulations, and infrastructure development.

Mission implementation will likely scale up production of green hydrogen and enable a reduction in manufacturing costs, the minister said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | India's Adani & France's TotalEnergies to create world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem
READ | PM Modi aims to make India energy-efficient by 2047; launches National Hydrogen Mission
READ | PM Modi's I-Day speech highlights: Gati Shakti, Hydrogen Mission and all key announcements
READ | PM Modi announces India, UK will co-finance $100 million towards National Hydrogen Mission
COMMENT