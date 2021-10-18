Charles Darwin's 200-year-old Microscope To Be Put Under Hammer In December

A 200-year-old microscope that English naturalist Charles Darwin gave his son Leonard is all set to be put under the hammer in December. According to a report by Reuters, the instrument would be auctioned off by Christie’s at its ‘Valuable Books and Manuscripts Auction’ on December 15. The microscope, which once aided the world-famous researcher, is now expected to fetch up a price between US$343,050 and US$480,270. The ancient equipment is one of the six microscopes associated by the late scientist. According to Christie’s Auction House, the microscope was designed by Charles Gould for a firm named Cary around 1825. Interestingly, the date coincides with the time when Darwin was a zoophyte.

Speaking to Reuters about the same, James Hyslop, Head of Department, Scientific Instruments, Globes and Natural History said it was “spine-tingling” to look through a telescope with which Darwin observed microscopic organisms back in the 1820s and 1830s. He also mentioned a letter that Darwin wrote expressing how "glad" his son "young Lenny” was after receiving the microscope from him.

Ancient gemstone under the hammer

Two stunning pairs of diamond and emerald gemstones from India went on sale in Sotheby’s upcoming Arts of the Islamic World and India auction on 27 October in London, Sotheby’s announced in an official release. The incredible gemstones, being described as one-of-a-kind, have widely been observed by historians and have never before been on public view before or offered at auction. They each come from an unknown “princely treasury” and comprise mesmeric “Gate of Paradise” glasses that are drop-shaped into two, and consist of flat-cut emeralds that may be weighing an estimated 27 carats. The design is set in silver and gold, and the lenses are approximately 2.6 cm x 2 cm x 0.295 cm.

According to Sotheby’s the spectacles originated in 17th century Mughal India, where they were commissioned by an unknown prince. The jewellery has symbolic significance from the Indian perspective as such gems find mention in Ratna Shastras and are widely treasured. The rose-cut diamond on the jewellery weighs more than 200 carats and an emerald weighs at least 300 carats and was designed around 1890. While the original patron of gemstones is unknown, the auction centre states that they “would no doubt have been in the reserve of an emperor.”

Image: Pixabay/Representative