China launches double satellites for gravitational wave detection

People’s Republic of China has sent two satellites for the detection of gravitational waves into planned orbit from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. The launch took place at 4:14 am on December 10. The two satellites, which were launched from the Long March 11 carrier rocket, make up the Gravitational Wave High-energy Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor mission.

As per CGTN, both the satellites would be used to monitor high energy celestial phenomenon including gravitational wavegamma-ray bursts, high energy radiation of fast radio bursts, gamma ray bursts inter alia. In addendum, the satellites would also study larger space phenomenon such as black holes and neutron stars. The mission was adopted by Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2018, funded in December 2019 and had a deadline of December 2020, as per NASA spaceflight.com.

150 kg satellite

Also designated KX-08A and KX-08B, each satellite has a launch mass of 150 kg and features a dome-shaped array of 25 Gamma-ray detectors (GRD) and 8 Charged particle detectors (CPD). The twin satellites would operate at 600 kilometres altitude with a 29-degree inclination. This mission would mark the 11th launch of the Long March-11, including the CZ-11H version launched from a maritime launch platform.

The launch comes days after China's Chang'e-5 probe that touched down on the Moon transferred the rock samples it collected from the lunar surface to its orbiter, the country's space agency said. Chang'e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched on November 24, and its lander-ascender combination touched down on the north of the Mons Rumker in Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms, on the near side of the moon on December 1.

After the samples were collected and sealed, the ascender of Chang'e-5 took off from the lunar surface on December 3. The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, is expected to bring about 2 kilograms of lunar samples back to Earth.

