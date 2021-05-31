China To Send 3 Astronauts For 3-month Mission To Tianhe Space Station In June; Know Why

A team of three astronauts will set off for a three-month mission on China’s new space station- the Tianhe or Heavenly Harmony, informed the space official who was the country’s first astronaut in orbit, reported AP News. The space program’s deputy chief designer, Yang Liwei informed about the latest development to state television, while an automated spacecraft was launched with fuel and supplies for the Tianhe station.

The three-member crew is set to launch from the Jiuquan base in China’s northwest next month in the Shenzhou 12 capsule. While talking about the operations of the mission, Yang said that the three will practice spacewalks and conduct repairs and maintenance as well as scientific actions.

However, Yang remained silent on details of the astronauts’ identities or a flight date but added that the crew will come from the program’s two earliest groups of astronauts. When asked about woman's participation, Yang answered that 'on Shenzhou 12 we don’t have them, but missions after that all will have them.'

The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony

The third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly aspiring space program, Tianhe's core module was launched into orbit on April 29. The Tianhe was carried with Tianzhou-2 spacecraft on Sunday with 6.8 tons of cargo including space suits, food and equipment for the astronauts and fuel for the station, according to the space program.

The future plans of the space agency include 11 such launches which are scheduled through the end of next year that will deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies, and the crew.

According to the official, astronauts on the Tianhe will practice making spacewalks with two people outside the hull at one time, In 2008, China’s first spacewalk was made by Zhai Zhigang outside the Shenzhou 7 capsule.

Also the Chinese space program, in May, landed a probe, the Tianwen-1, on Mars carrying a rover, the Zhurong.

China's International space station participation

Mostly due to US's objections, Beijing doesn’t participate much in the International Space Station as Washington worries about the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections. In October 2003, China started operations of Yang’s flight which included 11 astronauts and two women into space. The first woman to participate in the operation was Liu Yang in 2012. All of China’s astronauts to date have been pilots from the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

(Inputs from AP) (Image: AP)